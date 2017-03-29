Illinois State Police on scene of crash on I-88

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HILLSDALE, Illinois -- A lane is blocked of on I-88 eastbound where emergency responders are at the scene of a possible crash.

Initial reports indicated that a crash happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2017.

Police would not speak to the nature of the incident. A WQAD News 8 viewer said that she called 911 before 5 a.m. to report a vehicle going the wrong way on I-88 near Mile Marker 19.

A passerby told WQAD News 8 that around 5:30 a.m., she saw emergency vehicles in the eastbound lanes of I-88 near Hillsdale at Exit 10.

Around 5:40 a.m., a spokesperson from the Rock Island County Sheriff's Department said their officers had responded to a crash, but no other information was available.

