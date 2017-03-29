× The rest of the month will be a soggy mess

It’s been feeling more like the Pacific Northwest these past few days! More rain and possibly a few storms will pass through this Wednesday night with lows only in the mid 40s. We still could see some gusts over 25 mph.

The cool rain will extend into Thursday with highs struggling to get into the upper 40s around the Quad Cities. We’re expecting the rain to continue through Thursday night into Friday morning. Once it’s all said and done, some areas may have picked up 1-2″. Thankfully, Friday afternoon will be dry with highs staying in the upper 40s.

Some sunshine finally returns by Saturday, and we’ll warm up into the mid 50s. However, the rain is likely to make a comeback by the end of the weekend with showers on Sunday!

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham