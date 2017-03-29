Rain expected off and on through Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready for another soggy day, Quad Cities. Rain will begin this morning and last on and off straight into Friday. The heaviest rainfall will come between 6pm tonight and 6am Thursday morning when more than an inch of rain is forecast.

Our latest computer models show much of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois receiving 2-4 inches of rainfall. If that came down all at once, we would be talking about flash flood potential. However, this will be tolerated by waterways and ditches. Severe weather will be widespread again today across the Southern Plains but will stay south of us in Missouri today.

The additional rain will cause some issues for area rivers in the next few weeks, although we are still a few days from any serious rises. I was first to talk about this eight days ago.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen