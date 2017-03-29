× Police: Person possibly responsible for online threat to McDonough County in custody

MACOMB, Illinois — Police arrested a man and charged him with generating a threat of a mass shooting in McDonough County on Wednesday, March 29.

Kevin C. Corridon, 26, of Macomb has been charged with felony disorderly conduct after being arrested at his home in the 100 block of North Side Square around 10:40 a.m. The arrest took place without incident and no weapons were found within the residence, police said.

The investigation into Corridon began after the FBI contacted the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office and local police to let them know “about a threat of a mass shooting that was to take place” in the county, according to a statement from the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities in the area took precautions throughout the county and the FBI investigated the situation, the statement said.

The FBI and Macomb Police ended up taking someone into custody around 10:40 a.m., according to the statement.

“This person is believed to be the person responsible for the threat,” read the statement.

There was no word on any charges, and the investigation was ongoing.