One dead, two arrested in officer involved shooting in northwest Illinois

STOCKTON, Illinois — One man is dead and two others have been placed in custody following an officer-involved shooting in Stockton, which is located in Jo Daviess County about halfway between Galena and Rockford.

Rockford ABC affiliate WTVO reports that a call came in at around noon for a suspicious vehicle in a Stockton neighborhood near the intersection of Front Ave. and Blackhawk Drive. Police say when they arrived, one of the men pulled a gun and began firing. Police returned fire, killing him at the scene.

The two other men were taken into custody and police say they are complying with the investigation.

The Illinois State Police are handling the investigation and the scene remained active as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29.