Ivanka Trump to formally join Trump administration as an adviser to the president

WASHINGTON, D.C.– Ivanka Trump is changing course, officially taking a position in her father’s administration.

The first daughter will become a government employee in the coming days, according to the White House. President Donald Trump’s oldest daughter will be working in the West Wing as an unpaid employee.

In a statement, Ivanka Trump explained, “I have heard the concerns some have with my advising the President in my personal capacity while voluntarily complying with all ethics rules, and I will instead serve as an unpaid employee in the White House Office, subject to all of the same rules as other federal employees.”

She continued, “Throughout this process, I have been working closely and in good faith with the White House counsel and my personal counsel to address the unprecedented nature of my role.”

Ivanka Trump will serve as an “adviser” to the President, and will file her own Form 278, which means she si legally bound by ethics rules.

A White House statement read, “We are pleased that Ivanka Trump has chosen to take this step in her unprecedented role as first daughter and in support of the president.”

Previously, in a “60 Minutes” interview that aired shortly after the election, Ivanka Trump said she was “very passionate” about advocating for women, “but not in a formal administrative capacity.”