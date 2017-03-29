Cheri Bustos pushes for ‘a real investigation’ into Trump’s ties with Russia

Representative of Illinois’ 17th District, Congresswoman Cheri Bustos pushed for “a real investigation into President Trump’s ties to Russia and Vladimir Putin.”

Her quick statement was presented to the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. She insisted that President Trump is distracting the American people, and that “sooner or later, the truth will come out.”

The White House has insisted there’s no evidence suggesting the Trump campaign improperly communicated with Russia, according to a report from CNN.

“How many people have to say that there’s nothing there before you realize there’s nothing there?” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer previously said, according to CNN. “At some point, you do have to ask yourself what are you actually looking for. How many times do you have to come to the same conclusion before you take the answer?”

