Cheri Bustos pushes for ‘a real investigation’ into Trump’s ties with Russia

Representative of Illinois’ 17th District, Congresswoman Cheri Bustos pushed for “a real investigation into President Trump’s ties to Russia and Vladimir Putin.”
Her quick statement was presented to the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. She insisted that President Trump is distracting the American people, and that “sooner or later, the truth will come out.”
The White House has insisted there’s no evidence suggesting the Trump campaign improperly communicated with Russia, according to a report from CNN.
“How many people have to say that there’s nothing there before you realize there’s nothing there?” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer previously said, according to CNN. “At some point, you do have to ask yourself what are you actually looking for. How many times do you have to come to the same conclusion before you take the answer?”
Read her full remarks below:
Mr. Speaker,
The American people are demanding a real investigation into President Trump’s ties to Russia and Vladimir Putin.
I was a journalist for nearly two decades, and for part of that time, I was an investigative reporter.
And I can tell you, where there’s smoke, there’s usually fire and right now smoke is billowing out of the White House.
No matter how many times President Trump tries to distract us with a tweet…
No matter how many times President Trump’s advisors have held secret meetings with the Russians…
And no matter how many times the Republican Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee changes his story to protect President Trump…
Sooner or later, the truth will come out.
Vladimir Putin has a driving mission and that is to weaken America from within.
And so, to my colleagues on the other side of the aisle, I ask one simple question – What would President Ronald Reagan do?
He would put our national security ahead of partisan politics. He would follow the facts. And he would leave no stone unturned.
Our democracy demands a complete, thorough and independent investigation into President Trump’s ties with the Putin regime.