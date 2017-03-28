Welcome to the Quad Cities’ rainiest stretch in 648 days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If it seems unusually gloomy outside, you're absolutely right. This morning's light showers officially gives us observed precipitation five days in a row. And unfortunately, the weather will produce more before the sun shines again.

A few sprinkles or light showers will continue into early afternoon before drying out. But we'll quickly get back into a rainy pattern tomorrow afternoon, lasting through Friday. If the forecast for rain verifies, rainfall on Friday will make this eight day stretch the longest we've gone with observed rain since June 2015.

The good news is the rain should move on by the weekend, leaving us with lots of sunshine on Saturday. More clouds expected on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the middle and upper 50s. 60s are likely for at least a few days next week.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen