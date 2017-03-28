× Teen driver killed in crash with semi in Stark County

TOULON, Illinois — A teenage driver was killed in a crash with a semi on a rural road just outside of Toulon.

The crash happened at the junction of Illinois Route 17 and Illinois Route 78, just before 3:30 p.m., Monday, March 27, 2017, according to a statement from the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.

A 16-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene by Stark County Sheriff and county coroner Steve Sloan, the statement said. The 68-year-old semi driver was taken to a nearby hospital.

The semi, which was loaded with granular fertilizer, overturned and spilled its contents onto the roadway, according to the statement. Hazmat was called to clean up the area “due to the potential combination of what could have been hazardous materials.”

The identities of those involved were not yet released.

Illinois State Police were investigating the crash. Toulon’s police and fire departments responded to the scene, along with the Wyoming Police Department.