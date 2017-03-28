× Rock Falls man arrested and charged with child pornography

ROCK FALLS, Illinois – – Dustin R. Zimmerman, 34, was arrested at his home in Whiteside County on Friday, March 24 on a warrant for possession of child pornography.

According to Whiteside County Sheriff’s deputies, the warrant was issued on Zimmerman for 39 counts of child porn possession, all of which are Class X felonies. He was booked into the Whiteside County Jail in Morrison with a bond set at $200,000. He did not post bond and remains in custody.