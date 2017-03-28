× Power restored to mobile home park after going 17 days without

DAVENPORT, Iowa – People living at a Davenport mobile home park now have power after going without for 17 days.

Patriot mobile home park off Kimberly Road in Davenport was hit by severe weather earlier this month, leaving many homes without power.

Residents say this isn’t the first time they’ve gone weeks or months before problems were fixed at the park.

“There have been times, four years in a row actually, where we’ve gone about six months without water,” said Michelle Taylor, who has lived in the park for 12 years.

Related: Davenport mobile home park loses water after landlord’s outstanding bill.

During the March 6th storms, a tree near Taylor’s home snapped a power pole, taking out her roof and power and damaging other homes in the park.

On Thursday, March 23, 2017 power was turned back on after being off since those storms.

Taylor says the delay in turning the power back on adds to the list of issues she’s experienced since living in the park.

“I don’t know why they treat us this way, I really don’t. I’ve never gotten an answer from owners and hardly get answers from managers,” added Taylor.

Taylor says she had to pay $1,000 in the past two weeks to run gas and a generator to compensate for the lack of power.

The manager of Patriot Mobile Home Park did not immediately return News 8’s phone calls but earlier this month said he was looking into the issue and expected it to be months before an electrician could fix the downed power poles.