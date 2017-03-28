× Joyriding juveniles cause multiple car crashes across Quad Cities

DAVENPORT — Police say multiple hit-and-run accidents in Davenport and Rock Island and a trio of stolen cars from Davenport and Bettendorf appear to all be the result of the same group of joyriding juveniles.

Between 9:30 a.m. and noon on Tuesday, March 28, officers responded to a hit-and-run accident on Arlington Avenue in Davenport involving a stolen Hyundai, a hit-and-run in Rock Island involving a stolen GMC Arcadia and a single-vehicle accident near 15th and Harrison in Davenport involving a stolen Chevy Malibu. Police say no injuries were reported in any of the accidents.

Eventually, four juveniles aged 12 to 15 – two from Davenport and two from Rock Island – were arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including reckless driving, theft, interference and driving under suspension. Three of the juveniles have been placed in the Scott County Detention facility. Biggs said at least two of the accidents are believed to have been caused by the teens chasing each other in the vehicles. More suspects were being sought as of late Tuesday afternoon, he added.

The Hyundai and the GMC were both stolen from Davenport and the Malibu was stolen from Bettendorf. The vehicles remain in police custody as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Davenport Police Department at (563) 326-6125