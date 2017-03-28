Wisconsin's Ethan Happ was named 3rd team All-American by the AP on Tuesday. The sophomore led the Badgers in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals, and blocks in Big 10 play. He's the only player in the country to do that for his team.
Happ named AP All-American
-
Ethan Happ, Nicholas Baer and Tyler Hall playing great in college
-
Q.C. Elite making College hoops statement
-
Happ continues to make Q.C. proud
-
Matlick, Barnes earn All-American honors
-
New Cook County prosecutor promises to reshape office
-
-
France wants Obama to run for their presidential seat
-
Augustana’s Giovanine, Orange honored with National Awards
-
Illinois attorney general warns of immigration service fraud
-
University of Illinois announces Athletics Hall of Fame
-
Illinois lawmaker aims to legalize gun noise suppressors
-
-
State of Iowa reaches birthday milestone, turns 170
-
CTE found in former soccer players, study shows
-
US life expectancy falls, as many kinds of death increase