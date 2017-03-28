Geneseo soccer best Alleman

Posted 10:20 pm, March 28, 2017, by , Updated at 10:46PM, March 28, 2017

Maple Leafs earn 5-2 victory over Alleman in a Sectional rematch from last year.

  • Sports

    Alleman boys edge Rockridge

  • Sports

    Assumption edges Alleman

  • Sports

    Rangel out at Alleman

  • Sports

    Alleman bests Orion in Regional opener

  • Sports

    Alleman defeats West

  • Sports

    United Township Girls tops Alleman

  • Sports

    Moline holds off Alleman

  • Sports

    Alleman drops WB6 opener in Quincy

  • Sports

    Sterling gets road win over Alleman

  • Sports

    Moline girls race past Alleman

  • The Score

    Moline beats Alleman on last second shot

  • Sports

    Rock Island defeats rival Alleman

  • Sports

    Alleman girls fall in State Farm Classic opener