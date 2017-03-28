Fresh starting line for Firecracker runners in East Moline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MOLINE, Illinois-- For 34 years, the corner of 15th Avenue and 8th street in East Moline served as the starting point for the Genesis Firecracker Run.

Race officials are now dedicating to building a stage for it's runners on March, 28th, 2017.

The stage tentatively named "Runner's Park" is set to be the new official starting line of the race in downtown East Moline.

"All those racers that have participated over the years can have some ownership to this," says Race Director, Joe Moreno.

Moreno says the stage won't just be used only for racing events.

"This project is for the community," says Moreno, "it's a stage for the performing arts, for our entertainers, for our festivities downtown East Moline.

The plot to build the stage was donated from Triumph Bank in East Moline.

"It's going to be the start of many wonderful things in downtown East Moline," says Moreno.

The project is set to break ground next week and should be completed before the next 35th Annual Firecracker run in July.