East Moline Looks Toward the Future, near I-80 and I-88

EAST MOLINE - Barstow Road has been a point of contention between the city and Illinois.

A site on Barstow Road was once earmarked for a pork processing plant, but revisions to the floodplain on the Rock River have made it unfit for development.

Mayor John Thodos was our guest during Breakfast With Thursday, March 23, 2017. Thodos says he's disappointed the Illinois DNR revised the flood map of 2010.

"Our growth was always toward I-80 and I-88," Thodos said Thursday. "We added 40 percent more ground. I annexed 2,200 acres back in 2008, and that was our growth plan."

Mayor Thodos says he's talked to Mayor Elect Reggie Freeman about how to bring in more business to the city. Freeman takes over May 1, 2017.

