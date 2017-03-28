‘DWTS’: First couple eliminated is…

Editor’s note: The following story contain spoilers about Monday’s episode of “Dancing With the Stars.”

(CNN) — The first celeb booted from “Dancing With the Stars” was criticized for being “so stiff.”

Unfortunately Chris Kattan can’t help that because of a crippling injury in his past.

The former “SNL” star shared in a video on the show Monday night that he had broken his neck 14 years ago and has had multiple surgeries since then which affect his range of motion.

“Part of what I used to do was physical comedy, but now I can’t,” Kattan said with tears in his eyes. “It’s really sad when somebody says, ‘I miss the old Chris.’ That sucks to hear.”

His dance partner, Witney Carson, was also moved to tears after Kattan showed her an x-ray of his back with all the surgical pins he has.

“It’s crazy that somebody can have that happen to them, and then be brave enough to try something like this,” she said.

Low scores landed Kattan and Carson in the bottom two along with singer Charo and her partner Keo Motsepe.

The combination of the judges’ scores and audience votes sent Kattan and Carson home.

“She was an amazing inspiration, and I couldn’t have… done this without her,” Kattan said of Carson after they were eliminated. “I wish that my surgery and all that was noted before.”