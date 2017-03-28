× Davenport credit union robbed for second time in six months

DAVENPORT — The Vibrant Credit Union in the 3800 block of Brady Street was robbed on Tuesday, March 28 shortly before noon.

Davenport police say a suspect entered the credit union around 11:45 a.m., demanded money and then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police said they are hoping to release video of the suspect captured by security cameras at some point. The suspect is described as a white male wearing a hoodie with his face covered.

There was no weapon displayed during the robbery and no one was injured.

The incident is being investigated by the Davenport Criminal Investigations Division and the FBI.

The same Vibrant Credit Union was also robbed on November 18, 2016. Anyone with information is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.