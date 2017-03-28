Dangerous storm days ahead down south

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today will be the first of four days of weather with possible severe weather across the Deep South. Severe thunderstorms including large, damaging hail, dangerous straight-line winds, and a few tornadoes, are possible. Looking at the scope of the threat areas, about a quarter of the Continental U.S. will be in the threat area for dangerous weather.

Today, storms will affect the spine of "tornado alley," from Oklahoma City through Dallas-Ft. Worth, down to Austin and San Antonio. By Wednesday, storms will blossom across Louisiana and Arkansas with the possibility of a few nighttime tornadoes. The threat areas could get as far north as I-70 in Missouri. On Thursday, storms will be dangerous for many metropolitan areas. Louisville, Evansville, Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville, Chattanooga, Huntsville, Birmingham, Montgomery, Mobile, New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Jackson, Mississippi will be in the threat zone.

By Friday, the severe weather threat will be ongoing. By this time, low pressure will move into the Southeastern United States and the Carolinas. This could affect Atlanta and Charlotte, two big airline hubs, right before the weekend.

On the northern fringe of the storm system, rain will mix with snow for places like Rochester, Minnesota and Madison, Wisconsin.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen

