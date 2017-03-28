Cooking with Fareway: Sesame Asparagus

We all know fresh veggies - like asparagus - are full of vitamins, minerals and fiber, but did you know that asparagus contains a potent cancer fighter called glutathione? According to the National Cancer Institute, this small protein attacks free radicals (to protect you from cancer and viruses) and regenerates new immune cells. Pair that with the fact that asparagus is low in calories (only four calories per spear), contains zero fat, cholesterol or sodium and you've got plenty of reasons to perk up your palate with this tasty spring time eat.

PREPARATION NOTES

To prep asparagus you just have to remove the "woody" end. But how do you know where the good stuff starts? It's simple! 1. Hold asparagus spear by each end and bend it until it breaks. Discard the woody end (the end without the tender tip). 2. Line the broken spear up with the remaining stalks and slice.

DIRECTIONS

Heat sesame oil in wok or skillet over high heat. Add asparagus, sesame seeds, ginger, garlic, and onion. Cook 1 minute, stirring constantly. Add lime juice and soy sauce. Stir to coat serve immediately.

NUTRITION