Chilly rainfall arrives in less than 24 hours

Plenty of clouds ruled the roost through most of the today along with some spots of drizzle as temperatures climbed right back in the 50s for daytime highs.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and cool with lows expected around 40 degrees.

Clouds will then thicken and lower as a system from the Plains slowly drags on in. This will return another rainy pattern across the area starting that afternoon and continue Friday morning. The bulk of the moisture will be on Thursday where up to an inch of rainfall is expected in many spots.

Temperatures for highs during this period won’t even get out of the 40s.

Fortunately, we’ll dry out heading into the weekend with sunshine and highs at least in the upper 50s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

