Attn: Job Seekers! Meet dozens of employers on Wednesday
MOLINE — Job seekers in the Quad Cities will have the opportunity to meet dozens of employers on Wednesday, March 29th.
More than 80 companies will be at a job fair at Black Hawk’s Quad Cities campus from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Attendees are urged to dress professionally and to bring resumes ready to hand out.
Below is a list of employers that will be at the job fair.
Admission is free and all are welcome.
The job fair is located at 6600 34th Avenue in Moline and will meet in the gym Building 3. Parking will be available in Lot 4, north of 34th Avenue. A shuttle will bring attendees from Lot 4 to Building 3.
- Adecco
- Advanced Medical Transport
- Alorica
- Army National Guard
- AT&T
- Barker Apartments, QC
- Black Hawk College Business & Training Center
- Black Hawk College Human Resources
- Black Hawk College Recruitment and Financial Aid
- Brandt Construction Co.
- CGH Medical Center
- Charterpoint Wealth Strategies
- City of Davenport AmeriCorps Program
- Company One Fire Suppression Inc.
- Compassus – Hospice & Palliative Care
- Dan Cone Group
- DD Homes Network
- Department of Veterans Affairs – Intensive Outpatient Program
- DES Employment Group
- EBE Technologies
- Elliott Aviation
- Exit Realty Fireside
- Express Employment Professionals
- Fresenius Kidney Care
- Genesis Ambulance
- Genesis Medical Center
- Good Samaritan Society – Services@Home
- Goodwill
- Graphic Image
- Great Oaks Camp
- Greystone Manufacturing
- Group O
- GROWMARK, Inc.
- H.C. Duke & Son LLC
- Handicapped Development Center
- Heartland Health Care Center
- HNI:HON/Allsteel
- Hope Creek Care Center
- HQ U.S. Army Sustainment Command
- Hy-Vee
- Illinois Department of Employment Security
- Illinois Department of Transportation
- Illinois State Treasurer
- Iowa Masonic Health Facilities
- JTPA
- Jumer’s Casino & Hotel
- K&K True Value Hardware LLC
- Kahl Home
- Kelly Services, Inc.
- KWQC-TV6
- La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries
- Liberty Village of Geneseo
- Lutheran Family Services
- Marco Group International, Inc.
- Mediacom
- MetroLINK
- Midwestern Global Enterprises
- Millwright Local Union 2158
- Modern Woodmen of America
- Moline Dispatch Publishing Co.
- Nikulski Financial, Inc.
- Northwestern Mutual
- Pearl Valley Rehabilitation and Health Care Center
- Preferred Home Health Care
- Productive Resources
- PSS
- Quality Controlled Staffing
- Regional Media – Virden Broadcasting
- Rhythm City Casino Resort
- Rock Island Arsenal Joint Manufacturing & Technology Center
- SAL Family and Community Services
- Sam’s Club
- Team Staffing Solutions, Inc.
- The Arc of the Quad Cities Area
- The Outing Club
- Thrivent Financial
- Two Men And A Truck
- Tyson Foods, Inc.
- UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement
- UnityPoint Health
- University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
- UPS
- U.S. Air Force
- U.S. Army
- U.S. Marine Corps
- U.S. Navy
- Volt
- Von Maur
- Wells Fargo Bank
