× Attn: Job Seekers! Meet dozens of employers on Wednesday

MOLINE — Job seekers in the Quad Cities will have the opportunity to meet dozens of employers on Wednesday, March 29th.

More than 80 companies will be at a job fair at Black Hawk’s Quad Cities campus from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Attendees are urged to dress professionally and to bring resumes ready to hand out.

Below is a list of employers that will be at the job fair.

Admission is free and all are welcome.

The job fair is located at 6600 34th Avenue in Moline and will meet in the gym Building 3. Parking will be available in Lot 4, north of 34th Avenue. A shuttle will bring attendees from Lot 4 to Building 3.

Adecco

Advanced Medical Transport

Alorica

Army National Guard

AT&T

Barker Apartments, QC

Black Hawk College Business & Training Center

Black Hawk College Human Resources

Black Hawk College Recruitment and Financial Aid

Brandt Construction Co.

CGH Medical Center

Charterpoint Wealth Strategies

City of Davenport AmeriCorps Program

Company One Fire Suppression Inc.

Compassus – Hospice & Palliative Care

Dan Cone Group

DD Homes Network

Department of Veterans Affairs – Intensive Outpatient Program

DES Employment Group

EBE Technologies

Elliott Aviation

Exit Realty Fireside

Express Employment Professionals

Fresenius Kidney Care

Genesis Ambulance

Genesis Medical Center

Good Samaritan Society – Services@Home

Goodwill

Graphic Image

Great Oaks Camp

Greystone Manufacturing

Group O

GROWMARK, Inc.

H.C. Duke & Son LLC

Handicapped Development Center

Heartland Health Care Center

HNI:HON/Allsteel

Hope Creek Care Center

HQ U.S. Army Sustainment Command

Hy-Vee

Illinois Department of Employment Security

Illinois Department of Transportation

Illinois State Treasurer

Iowa Masonic Health Facilities

JTPA

Jumer’s Casino & Hotel

K&K True Value Hardware LLC

Kahl Home

Kelly Services, Inc.

KWQC-TV6

La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

Liberty Village of Geneseo

Lutheran Family Services

Marco Group International, Inc.

Mediacom

MetroLINK

Midwestern Global Enterprises

Millwright Local Union 2158

Modern Woodmen of America

Moline Dispatch Publishing Co.

Nikulski Financial, Inc.

Northwestern Mutual

Pearl Valley Rehabilitation and Health Care Center

Preferred Home Health Care

Productive Resources

PSS

Quality Controlled Staffing

Regional Media – Virden Broadcasting

Rhythm City Casino Resort

Rock Island Arsenal Joint Manufacturing & Technology Center

SAL Family and Community Services

Sam’s Club

Team Staffing Solutions, Inc.

The Arc of the Quad Cities Area

The Outing Club

Thrivent Financial

Two Men And A Truck

Tyson Foods, Inc.

UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement

UnityPoint Health

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics

UPS

U.S. Air Force

U.S. Army

U.S. Marine Corps

U.S. Navy

Volt

Von Maur

Wells Fargo Bank