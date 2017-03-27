United Township softball player gets back on field after tearing her bicep

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — During the 2016 post-season, Samantha Miner, a successful softball player from Silvis, Illinois dove for a ball in the outfield when she heard a pop and let out a scream.

"I landed wrong, and my arm was all the way out and it couldn't move, my shoulder popped when it happened so I knew something wasn't right," recalled Miner during a practice for the United Township High School softball team on Tuesday, March 21, 2017.

Fast forward, now Miner is getting back in the swing of things; she's coming off sitting out during the off-season, after rehabilitating a torn bicep tendon.

After it happened, Miner sat out the rest of the game, per the instincts of herself, and her dad, who was coaching her travel team when she got hurt.

When the pain persisted, Miner tried physical therapy, but then an MRI at ORA Orthopedics showed a torn bicep tendon on Miner's left shoulder.

Surgery was reality.

"It was definitely a hard decision, sitting her down," said her dad, Kent Miner, who's been watching his daughter play since she was about five years old.

Miner would have to take off her glove for six to nine months - a long time for an athlete who loves the game of softball so much she jokingly admits she'd like to play forever.

"Sports are really interesting in the sense, you always want to push yourself and get to a point where you challenge your body to get to the highest level of performance. A lot of times people come in and they think, 'no pain no gain'," said Waqas Hussain, M.D. for ORA Orthopedics, specializing in Sports Medicine.

Dr. Hussain says there comes a point when pain becomes limiting and doesn't go away; that is when it's best to go to a doctor.

"If there’s persistent problems with normal everyday activities or even if you felt something like a pop or have some sort of weakness after a traumatic injury - those are always situations in which it’s best to be seen by a doctor," said Dr. Hussain, who performed Minor's surgery.

According to Miner, the post-surgery timeline has been successful. She recovered quicker than expected and is now fully-cleared to play.

"A lot of times those are folks that wish they would have seen us sooner, especially for Sam I think she had the insight to know that something wasn't quite right," said Dr. Hussain.

Miner credits her decision to get medical help with getting her back on the field.

"I'm just glad that I went and got it checked out and not try to play through it 'cause I really couldn't; I probably would be done right now," said Miner.

With her senior year softball season ahead of her, Miner will go on to play college softball on scholarship at Spoon River College in Canton, Illinois.