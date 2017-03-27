MONMOUTH, Illinois — Kindergartners in Mrs. Martin's class recite the Pledge of Allegiance at Monmouth United West Elementary
The Pledge from Mrs. Martin’s class at Monmouth United West Elementary
-
The Pledge from Mrs. Connelly’s class at Northside Elementary
-
The Pledge from Mrs. Smith’s class at Northside Elementary
-
The Pledge from Mrs. Braddy’s class at Winola Elementary
-
The Pledge from Mrs. Noord’s class at Prophetstown Elementary
-
The Pledge from Mr. Porter’s class at Thomas Jefferson Elementary
-
-
The Pledge from Mrs. Beeler’s class at George O Barr Elementary
-
The Pledge from Mrs. Drummond’s class at George O Barr Elementary
-
The Pledge from Mrs. Bealer’s class at Prophetstown Elementary
-
The Pledge from Mrs. Buri’s class at Prophetstown Elementary
-
The Pledge from Mrs. Minnaert’s class at Prophetstown Elementary
-
-
The Pledge from Mrs. Tobin’s class at Thomas Jefferson Elementary
-
The Pledge from Mrs. MacDonald’s class at Thomas Jefferson Elementary
-
The Pledge from Mrs. DeGroot’s class at Thomas Jefferson Elementary