Squad car involved in Davenport crash

DAVENPORT — Minor injuries were reported in a crash involving a Davenport squad car overnight.

The crash happened at the intersection of Kimberly Road and Sturdevant around 1:30 a.m. Monday, March 27, 2017.

As workers investigated the crash, Kimberly Road from Marquette to Division was temporarily blocked off. Police have confirmed that the roadway has since been reopened.

Police had not confirmed what led to the crash, or how many people were injured.

The Iowa State Police stepped in to investigate.