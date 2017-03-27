× Monday on GMQC: Ducks, Dick Blicks, and Eric’s Southern Accent…

If you didn’t watch Good Morning Quad Cities Monday, 27, 2017, you missed out on Meteorologist Eric Sorensen’s interesting weekend.

Eric went to the Dick Blick art supply shop in Galesburg. I was quite surprised by the name of the store. See my reaction below…(:25 in)

We also learned Eric is going on vacation in a few weeks to Texas, so Eric used a southern accent to give us a view of the I-74 Bridge. He used to be a meteorologist in Eastern Texas after all…and as you can see from the video below, the voice hasn’t left him.

Finally, Eric gave us all a lesson in what you should and SHOULD NOT feed the ducks, and the list of things to not feed the ducks…includes BREAD. I used to feed the ducks with white bread as a kid…little did I know I was feeding them the wrong thing.