Moline Mayor set to give state of the city address, days before election

MOLINE, Illinois – On Monday, March 27 2017, Moline Mayor Scott Raes will hold his State of the City address, days before he faces challenger Stephanie Acri.

Mayor Raes along with Ray Forsythe will give the State of the City address at the iWireless Center 1201 River Drive in Moline at 12:15 p.m in a joint Moline Kiwanis and Rotary meeting.

It’s been a battle for the Moline Mayoral seat since the Primary Election. In December, the Moline Electoral Board agreed to Mayor Raes challenge to have Stephanie Acri and the-candidate Bob Vogelbaugh kick off the ballot claiming they didn’t number their petitions correctly.

But Illinois law allowed Acri and other candidates to run as a write-in candidate. Illinois law allows the person on the ballot and top write in candidate to have their name on the general election ballot as long as they get 30 votes.

During the primaries, Acri received more than three times the votes of Mayor Scott Raes, according the Rock Island County.

Acri finished with 2,984 votes compared to Raes 799 votes.

Her victory set the stage for the upcoming April 4th election.

“Now until the general election I hope to have the opportunity to really focus on the issues and talk to the community about what their concerns are, what their priorities are, and make sure that what I’m working on aligns with what they think is important,” said Acri.

The only two people on the ballot come April will be Acri and Raes.

During Mayor Raes State of the City address he plans to talk about accomplishments so far in 2017 and discuss future projects like passenger rail, The Q, Deere & Company and the i-74 bridge.