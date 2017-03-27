Illinois lawmakers introduce bill legalizing recreational marijuana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILAN--- Illinois lawmakers have introduced a bill to legalize recreational use of marijuana for state residents 21-years-old and older.

The bill would allow them to possess, grow or buy up to 28 grams of the drug while allowing licensed businesses to sell related products subject to regulation.

Illinois Representative Kelly Cassidy, introduced the bill last week hoping the extra tax money could be used to repay some of the state's debt. She estimates the bill would generate up to $700 million a year.

"That is not looking at job creation or business development or corporate taxes or tourism dollars or saving state and local levels of law enforcement and incarceration cost," says Representative Cassidy.

If passed the billed would mirror regulations already in place in Colorado and Oregon.