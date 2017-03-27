× Gearing up for 4th Tour de Brew QC

In it’s fourth year, the Quad Cities Tour De Brew is getting bigger and better.

What started as a modest five-mile bike ride connecting a few bars and breweries has now grown into a 35-mile biking and beer drinking extravaganza involving hundreds of participants and raising thousands of dollars for cancer support programs.

For the second year in a row, Vermont-brewer The Traveler Brew Company is the major sponsor.

The ride kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, at Rock Island Brewing Company, 1815 2nd Ave., Rock Island. There are multiple stops along the 35 mile route, on both sides of the river.

Money raised this year will help Camp Kesem, a camp for children who have lost a parent to cancer or are undergoing treatment as well as the Living Proof Art Exhibit and the LIVESTRONG foundation.

This year, the first 300 pre-registered riders will receive a commemorative free Tour de Brew QC T-shirt as well. Registration for the ride is done through Eventbrite. Additional information can be found on the Tour de Brew Facebook page.