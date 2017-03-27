× Family of Four Escapes Early Morning House Fire

ROCK ISLAND – The American Red Cross is assisting a family as fire crews responded to an early morning house fire Monday, March 27, 2017.

It happened just after 12 a.m. Monday near the intersection of 10th Avenue and 15th Street. Rock Island fire fighters say all four family members were out of the house and safe by the time they arrived.

Fire fighters were able to get into the house right away but had some trouble knocking down the fire on the second floor. Crews say they saw a lot of boxes inside the home, indicating the family may have been getting ready to move.

The fire marshal is investigating what caused the fire.