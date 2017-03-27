× Eva Longoria to speak at Knox College graduation

GALESBURG — ‘Desperate Housewives’ star and philanthropist Eva Longoria is speaking at Knox College’s 2017 Commencement in June, the college announced.

Most know Longoria as an award-winning actress, but fewer know her humanitarian efforts and entrepreneurial endeavors.

“Ms Longoria’s professional and personal accomplishments reflect the values that liberal arts colleges like Knox hold dear — appreciation for the arts, critical thinking, resilience, the pursuit of lifelong learning and a commitment to social justice and community service” said Knox College President Teresa Amott.

Longoria is involved with multiple organizations. She founded The Eva Longoria Foundation, which aims to help Latinas build better futures for themselves. She’s a co-founder of Eva’s Heroes, which helps people with special needs, and she’s the National Spokesperson for Padres Contra el Cancer, a nonprofit that improves the lives of children battling cancer.

As far as Longoria the businesswoman, she has served as a Global Brand Ambassador for L’Oreal Paris. She has a New York Times bestselling cookbook called “Eva’s Kitchen,” a home collection line with JCPenney, as well as ownership of BESO Restaurant in Hollywood, UnbeliEVAble Entertainment, and fragrances EVA and EVAmour.

This is not the first commencement speaker with star-status that Knox has brought in for its graduates, like Bill Clinton, Stephen Colbert, and Barack Obama, to list a few.