× Drying out for now… More soggy skies later this week

Gray skies prevailed to start off the work week, along with areas receiving a few raindrops as well. We’ll keep the skies cloudy tonight but dry as temperatures drop around the lower 40s.

We’ll keep it dry for a little bit longer before a system from the west moves in sometime Wednesday evening. This will be a rain event that will extend right through Thursday before ending before sunrise on Friday. Amounts during this period could exceed an inch in many spots.

Temperatures will trend on the cooler side in the days ahead as well. Highs on Tuesday will be around the mid 50s before an easterly breeze on Wednesday results in temperatures struggling to reach 50 degrees. The coolest day will obviously be the rain event on Thursday as cooler 40s will be felt.

Fortunately, we do dry out just in time for the weekend with highs in the upper 50s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

