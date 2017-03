× Davenport Police Investigate House Fire

DAVENPORT – Police responded to a garage fire Sunday night, March 26, 2017.

It happened in the 1600 block of Adams Street, just west of Eastern Avenue. The home is south of Washington Elementary School. No one was home during the fire, but the garage is considered a total loss. Another garage and a home suffered damage as well.

Officials say they don’t know what caused the fire.