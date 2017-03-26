What the Trump team plans to accomplish this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C.-- President Donald Trump stayed in Washington this weekend, spending time at his Washington golf course. It's the 13th time Trump has hit the links since becoming president 66 days ago.

Meantime, the president's team is moving on after Congress failed to pass the Republican health care plan. White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus says the Trump administration has new priorities.

Priebus explained, "We're moving on to tax reform. We've got the budget coming up." He added that now more than ever, "It's time for both parties to come together and get to real reforms in this country. Whether it be taxes, whether it be health care, whether it be immigration."

Priebus said the Trump administration was "disappointed" to learn that Washington was "a lot more broken" than they initially thought.

The Head of the EPA spoke out this weekend, too, announcing the president's plan to sign a new executive order this week. The order will reportedly undo the Obama administration's "Clean Power Plan." The 2015 regulations restrict greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired plants.

Pruitt says the order will bring coal jobs back, while also being "pro-environment." The president could sign his new executive order as soon as Tuesday.

Democrats are proposing a new bill, calling for greater transparency of President Trump's visitors. The bill would require the publication of White House visitor logs. The Obama administration released the logs, but the Trump administration has stopped the practice. The bill would also apply to visitors at other locations where the president conducts business, like his Mar-A-Lago Resort in Florida.