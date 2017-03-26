The Score Sunday – Augie BB, H.S. All-Star preview, Illinois BB, FCA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Score Sunday looks back at Augie's national Runner-Up finish and what's next for the Vikings. A closer look at the H.S. Senior All-Star game. Illinois hires new men's and women's basketball coaches, Joe Wieskamp and Brea Beal earn state wide honors. The FCA story of the week features Orion Athletes work outside of practice.

