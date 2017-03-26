× Police searching for woman missing from Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a woman missing from Iowa City.

According to the Iowa City Police Department, Katherine “Katie” JoAnne Brooker, 37, was last seen at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City on March 10, 2017. She has not been seen or heard from since that time.

Investigators said Brooker has health issues that “could present further health or safety concerns if not located.”

Brooker is 5’9″ and weighs 195 pounds. She has light brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a silver coat and red stocking cap.

Police do not believe she has access to a vehicle, cell phone or money.

If you have any information on Brooker’s whereabouts, call the Johnson County Emergency Communications Center at (319) 356-6800.