For the second straight game the Quad City Mallards would need overtime to win, beating Wichita 2-1.
Mallards win again in overtime
-
Mallards win third straight game
-
Augie earns huge CCIW win
-
Lady Lancers win State Title with Overtime win
-
O’Keeffe 3 is play of the night
-
Mallards fall in shootout
-
-
Comets cruise past the Mallards
-
Mallards snap losing streak
-
Tom Brady wins historic Super Bowl for mother who is battling cancer
-
Rebuilding Together Quad Cities partners with Quad City Mallards for Feb 24th game
-
Mallards goalie’s KO punch creating a stir on social media
-
-
Patriots complete biggest comeback in Super Bowl history, win fifth title
-
St. Ambrose men fall to Robert Morris in double overtime
-
In their own words: Patriots describe Julian Edelman’s unbelievable catch