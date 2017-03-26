× Have the umbrella handy for Monday

The remainder of our Sunday night is looking pretty dreary! While the showers will be ending, patchy fog will develop by early Monday morning. We’ll see temperatures fall into the mid 40s.

By the middle part of Monday morning, we’ll see some rain move in from the south.This will last through the afternoon. Locations south of I-80 will see the greatest amount of rain. Areas north of I-80 will only see a few light showers. Highs will be pretty seasonal in the mid 50s.

Finally, some dry weather returns for our Tuesday! A little sunshine will peek through the clouds. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 50s.

The majority of Wednesday is looking dry with highs in the 50s with a mostly cloudy sky. However, the rain will make a comeback late Wednesday into Thursday! It’s looking like we’ll see a healthy dose of rainfall on Thursday.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham