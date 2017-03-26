× Gloomy weather stays with us for our Sunday

We’re seeing quite a bit of fog out there! Through the afternoon, the fog will slowly clear out of the way. A few light showers will be possible this Sunday afternoon with highs near 60s.

The rain will taper off tonight leaving us with a mostly cloudy sky. Overnight lows will be in the mid 40s.

We won’t be done with the rain for Monday! Showers from the south will move up towards us around lunchtime and during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s. The best chance of seeing rain will be south of I-80. Areas to the far north of the QC are likely to remain dry.

Finally, we’ll dry off on Tuesday as a partly cloudy sky returns. Highs will remain in the 50s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham