Trump moves forward after Congress fails to pass Republican health care plan

WASHINGTON, D.C.– President Donald Trump is doubling down on his statement that “Obamacare will explode.” But, he says Americans shouldn’t worry.

ObamaCare will explode and we will all get together and piece together a great healthcare plan for THE PEOPLE. Do not worry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2017

The message was part of a tweet posted Saturday, March 25th. Trump says that after Obamacare explodes, a “great healthcare plan” will be pieced together.

The comment comes after yesterday, when Congress failed to pass a Republican bill to reform the Affordable Care Act, calling into question whether the Trump administration will be able to get one passed at all.

At a news conference yesterday, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan explained, “We’re going to be living with Obamacare for the foreseeable future. I don’t know how long it’s going to take us to replace this law.”

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said at a town hall meeting Saturday the president needs to reach across the aisle to get something done. Graham told the crowd, “I think the president should reach out to Democrats, I should reach out to Democrats, and we should say, ‘Let’s take a shot at doing this together because it ain’t working doing it by ourselves.'”

President Trump has suggested he would work with Democrats on a bill, but only if they reached out to him. In an office office news conference yesterday, Trump said, “What would be really good, with no Democrat support, if the Democrats, when it explodes, which it will soon, if they got together with us and got a real health care bill. I’d be totally open to it.”

The president blamed Democrats for not “engaging” in the process of dismantling the Affordable Care Act.

Meantime, Vice President Mike Pence talked about health care in a speech today in West Virginia. He said that Congress wasn’t ready this time, but that the American people want Obamacare gone.

Pence also said he’s confident Neil Gorsuch will be confirmed by the Senate, adding that Congress will do it “one way or another.” Some Democrats have said they plan to filibuster Gorsuch. Republicans have countered, saying that if necessary, they’ll used the “nuclear option,” meaning they’ll vote to change the rules to only require a simple majority of 51 votes to confirm Gorsuch.