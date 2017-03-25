Trinity Bettendorf hosts Teddy Bear Clinic and celebrates expansion of BirthPlace

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa-- Families were invited to bring their children and their favorite stuffed animal for a doctors visit.

Only this time it was the kids were the doctors.

Children got to play doctor as they checked their stuffed animal's heart rate and blood pressure.

"They're doing shots and band aids and ear checks and listening to them. Just kind of try to overall make them feel more comfortable about being at a doctor and knowing what goes on at the doctor's office," says Sarah Lentz-Kapua, Medical Director of Trinity Bettendorf.

Along with the teddy bear clinic, the hospital is also celebrating the expansion of their Birth Place.

"We're adding more space for deliveries, postpartum and also for more NICU babies," says Medical Director, Sarah Lentz-Kapua.

More than 100 babies were born in 2004 at Trinity Bettendorf when it first opened. And just last year nearly 1,000 babies were welcomed.