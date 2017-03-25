× The soggy weather continues for the last weekend of March

We’re not done with the rain just yet! More showers will be passing through this Saturday night with temperatures around 50 by the sunrise. Some areas may see fog develop. Locations southeast of the Quad Cities may even be in the mid to upper 50s for the beginning of Sunday.

The dreary weather will continue through Sunday with an overcast sky. The rain will be much lighter by Sunday afternoon with just a few isolated showers. Highs will be warmer in the lower 60s. As for Sunday night, much of the rain will be out of the way.

We’ll kick off our Monday morning dry, but some more rain is likely for areas south of the Quad Cities by the afternoon. Highs will remain mild in the upper 50s.

If you’re tired of the rain by that point, there is some good news! Tuesday and Wednesday are looking much drier with some sunshine returning. It’s still going to feel pretty nice with highs back in the upper 50s.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham