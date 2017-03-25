Program helps emergency responders prepare for motorcycle accidents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- More than half of all motorcycle crashes end up causing serious injuries or death.

That's why Genesis Medical Center hosted a Two Wheel Trauma education course to prepare emergency officials in the case of motorcycle accidents.

Firefighters, nurses, and law enforcement officers learned how to best assess the crash scene and treat an injured rider.

"By looking at what is bent and broken on a motorcycle which is caused by the body as involved in a crash will give the emergency people a an idea of what they need to attend to when they get on the scene of a motorcycle crash," says Wayne Wierson a presenter for the Two Wheel Trauma program.

Speakers also focused on how to manage crowds at a crash scene and treat environmental injuries, like burns.