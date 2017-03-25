× No one hurt in Moline house explosion

MOLINE, Illinois — Fire crews responded to small explosion in Moline.

Around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2017, firefighters were called to a home in the 3300 block of 38th Avenue. Smoke could be seen coming from the building.

Officials at the Moline Fire Department say no one was hurt, and only the first floor of the house was damaged.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the explosion.

They’re also investigating whether or not the rest of the house is safe to live in.