Loved ones celebrate life of Moline man who died from motor vehicle accident

Family and friends are remembering a Moline man who died in a motorcycle crash.

Thirty-six year-old Terance Cavins died last month in a motorcycle accident on 7th street in Moline.

His family and friends celebrated his life with a memorial benefit.

"He was a very outgoing person he had an amazing sense of humor," says best friend, Brandy Lowry.

The benefit included a bake sale, music, and a raffle.

They also got a chance to come together and share memories of the man they loved.

"He was one of those people that would give you the shirt off his back," says Lowry.

Cavins leaves behind his young son.

Since his death, the city has put up a traffic light at the intersection of 7th street and valley view drive.