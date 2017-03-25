× It’s a good idea to keep the umbrella handy this weekend

We have a soggy mess on our hands! Showers and a few rumbles will continue through our Saturday with highs around 50. The rain will linger into tonight with some light showers. Due to the clouds and rain, lows will only be in the upper 40s.

There won’t be anything sunny for our Sunday as a few more showers linger through the day. Highs will be warmer with temps in the low 60s.

A break in the rain is in store for Monday morning with a small chance of some showers in the afternoon. We’ll finally begin to dry off on Tuesday as a little sunshine returns. You can expect pretty seasonal highs in the mid to upper 50s for both days.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham