Final patient makes the move into new UI Stead Family Children's Hospital

IOWA CITY, Iowa — All patients are now moved into the new University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

On Saturday, March 25, 2017, the final group of patients made the move into the new building. More than 30 kids and their families were moved to Level 9 and Level 10.

The last patient to make the move was 17-year-old Jayden Unthum of Janesville, Iowa. Unthum has been at UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital since March 10th with a heart-related infection.

Her mom, Mindy, says Jayden is a fighter, and the family is grateful for the care they’ve received.

“We cannot say enough about the doctors and nurses and staff. We’ve had just a great experience,” said Mindy. “It’s exciting for them — and for families — to have a new hospital like this.”

The hospital cost more than $360 million to build. It features MRI, CT scan, and ultrasound equipment designed specifically for kids, as well as a birds-eye view into Kinnick Stadium.

Only the Surgery Center and Surgery and Post-Anesthesia Care Unit are still left to be opened in the new hospital.