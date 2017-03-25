Clean Energy Renewables introduces plan to bring solar power to Rock Island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND-- Clean Energy Renewables LLC, a green energy company based in Moline, introduced a plan to bring more solar power to Rock Island, Saturday, March 25, 2017.

The plan would install solar panels on the rooftops of seven city owned buildings to generate free electricity to the facilities while collecting the energy left over to sell.

The project called "Operation Rooftop," would be installed on top of Rock Island High School, Frances Willard Elementary School, Eugene Field and several fire stations in the city.

"All the other areas I looked at (had) some kind of flaw....You have to make sure you have access to the sun and you don't have any shading problems," says Matthew Cumberworth Sr., management director and founder of Clean Energy Renewables.

Cumberworth expects the project to bring between 60 to 65 construction jobs and about a dozen more jobs to maintain the panels once they are put in place.

The plan is still in the beginning stages, the company still needs to evaluate each rooftop to determine the total cost of the project.

"Operation Rooftop" has not yet been introduced to the city council but if council ultimately decides to move forward with the project part of the cost would be covered by a grant from the Illinois Clean Energy Foundation.