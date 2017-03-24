× Today on GMQC: We Learn Some Intimate Details About Each Other

If you didn’t watch Friday’s Good Morning Quad Cities, here are the funny moments you missed:

Within the first minute of the show – so by 4:31am – we learned each other’s middle names and apparently, Eric has two depending on where he is in the world:

So, if we start calling each other Kay, Lewis, and George – you know why.

On that note, Lewis Ketz has a big year ahead of him. He’s getting MARRIED! We found out that his bachelor party is the same weekend and location as another big event:

Best of luck to you, Lewis. Kay Sharp is ready to hold down the fort the following Monday in case you need an extra day to recover.

Speaking of Kay, she LOVES fast food and made that point known during the daily “Trending Now” segment:

She would never pay $10,000 for some Special Sauce, though. Priorities.

We are still on GIRAFFE WATCH (said in the same tone as “PANDA WATCH” from the movie Anchorman), but Jon is just over it:

He also didn’t want to dance in celebration of the warmest day in more than four months, which Eric was not afraid to call him out on it:

We hope you have a great weekend! See you Monday!