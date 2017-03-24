× Non-severe storms tonight… More wet days ahead

The spring air of today will be rinsed out in the form of showers and thunderstorms this evening. Any storms in our viewing area will be non-severe as the best chance for that activity will be well south.

After this evening, we’re looking at more rain than storms as temperatures will hold steady in the 50s.

By Saturday, the storm system will be just to our south not only allowing the showery weather at times to continue but holding temperatures in the 50s as well. The coverage by Sunday will be more isolated as the system departs. However, another system will be waiting in the wings and arrive on Monday with additional shower activity.

All in all, amounts will exceed over an inch during these next few days.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Stay ahead of the weather! Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here